United Way Surpassed Their Goal for The Annual Campaign

HASTINGS – The United Way’s Annual Campaign for 2019 has come to an end and they surpassed their donation goal. Their goal was $550,000 which was $50,000 more than last year. Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way, said that they base this number off the needs of the organizations that they support.

We kept putting the need out there and kept talking about it. I am so thrilled to say and grateful to say that the campaign raised $551,102. We have so many people to thank. It’s amazing to think about that level of support from the communities that we serve.

The United Way helps fund 45 different programs provided by 19 different health and human services agencies in our area through the Annual Campaign. They also offered another $62,504 in additional support to the community through things like Toys for Tots and Stuff the Bus for a total of $613,000.

They will also be expanding their office space at the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce that will allow them to even more projects in the future. It is more than double their current square footage.