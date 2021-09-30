United Way’s 80th Annual Campaign Gets Underway Today

HASTINGS – The United Way of South Central Nebraska’s 80th Annual Campaign gets underway today and will continue through the end of the year. In those 80 years, they’ve raised over 17 million dollars for local non profit organizations.

Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, says that it’s amazing that it’s been going on for 80 years.

So our campaign theme this year is celebrating 80 years. And we are really going kind of honor the past and the 80 years we’ve been doing this. But also look to the future and the, hopefully, 80 more years we’ll get to do this in the future. The Annual Campaign is about raising money to help out a lot of organizations in our area. So we fund 21 agencies in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties.

In addition to those 21 agencies, they also fund and run 10 of their own programs. Altogether that’s 45 programs and those programs impact more than 25,000 individuals in their four county area. That’s more than half the population in those counties.

Their goal this year is $600,000, which is the biggest they ever had. More information about the campaign and upcoming events can be found at UnitedWaySCNE.Org and on their social media pages. They are located at 301 South Burlington and their number is 402-461-8412.