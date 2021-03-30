United Way’s Annual Campaign Huge Success So Far This Year

HASTINGS – The United Way of South Central Nebraska’s Annual Campaign asked a lot of people and it was a huge success this year. The goal this year was $550,000, which was the same as last year’s goal. They haven’t announced the final numbers yet but they say that it will be record breaking this year.

Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, says that they can’t have record breaking years without the great support from the community.

Especially in the last year, when we really asked people to step because the need was greater than we’ve ever seen. And people stepped up in a big way and it’s going to be fun to celebrate that. Traditionally, in the past, we have celebrated that with our Annual Meeting, a luncheon that we would host. But we still didn’t feel comfortable with that option yet this year.

Instead they will celebrate the record breaking year over the course of a week starting on April 12. They plan to do it over their social media pages. They will still give out their annual awards to celebrate different individuals and groups that have really helped out this year.

The Annual Campaign helps fund 19 different nonprofits in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties. They also fund eight of their own programs, like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Wheels for Work, Stuff the Bus, and Toys for Tots. In total they fund 44 programs which directly impacted a little over 25,000 different people, which is about 54 percent of the population in those four counties.

More information about the Annual Campaign can be found at UnitedWaySCNE.org.