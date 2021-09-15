University of Nebraska Medical Center Receives $20.3 Million Research Grant, Largest in its History

LINCOLN – The National Institute of General Medical Sciences has awarded the University of Nebraska Medical Center the largest research grant in its history.

The Great Plains Institutional Development Award program for Clinical and Translational Research (IDeA-CTR) this month received a five-year, $20.3 million research grant. The grant is a renewal of a record $20 million National Institutes of Health grant received in 2016.

The grant, led by UNMC, will enhance clinical and translational science and includes regional consortium of partners including: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Boys Town National Research Hospital, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Creighton University, the Omaha VA Medical Center and the Practice Based Research Network, which includes 68 clinical sites across the Great Plains.

Matthew Rizzo, MD, Frances & Edgar Reynolds Chair and professor in the UNMC Department of Neurological Sciences, is leading the group representing the IDeA-CTR awardees.

“It’s a privilege to have won the federal support we need to launch great, new scientific teams, plans and partnerships — to advance national biomedical science and health for all the communities we serve,” Dr. Rizzo said. “We are excited to be launching innovative programs in technology spanning medicine and engineering, an academic public-private board, a community-engaged clinical and translational research incubator, team science and other initiatives.”

The 2021 renewal brings continued support for health-related research to serve unique populations in the Great Plains.

“This grant mechanism was very effective in building new infrastructure and collaborative research teams across the region,” said Jennifer Larsen, MD, UNMC vice chancellor for research. “Dr. Rizzo is well poised to advance our collaborative clinical-translational research and resources over the next five years.”

“We have a talented and dedicated scientific team and have made huge strides together over the past five years,” Dr. Rizzo said. “This award recognizes the strong work and endurance of all who contributed in the face of the pandemic.”