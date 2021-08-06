University of Nebraska System Updates COVID Protocols

LINCOLN – Following new guidance that the Centers for Disease Control has issued in response to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, the University of Nebraska system today provided the following updated protocols for faculty, staff and students on its campuses:

All vaccinated faculty, staff and students, as well as visitors to campus, are encouraged, but not required, to wear face masks indoors. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks. (Masks are required indoors for all individuals at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.)

COVID-19 vaccination is strongly recommended for all members of the university community. Vaccination is not required.

Faculty, staff and students are not required to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status. Those who choose not to disclose their status should expect to take additional safety measures.

COVID-19 testing will be available and utilized on the campuses based on local health conditions.

As they have done throughout the pandemic, University of Nebraska campuses will announce campus-specific COVID-19 protocols as they are developed in collaboration with local public health departments. Protocols may evolve as local health conditions change.

As an academic health science center with clinical partners, some specialized requirements will exist at UNMC.

“Our priority is the health and safety of every member of the University of Nebraska community. We all want this pandemic to be behind us, but right now we need to pull together and continue to take reasonable measures to keep each other safe,” said NU System President Ted Carter. “Most importantly, the chancellors and I urge every Nebraskan to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccines are safe, effective and the surest way back to the activities we all love.”

For more information on campus-specific protocols, visit each institution’s COVID-19 webpage: