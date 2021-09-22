UNK Accepting Entries for Oct. 9 Homecoming Parade

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is accepting entries for its 2021 homecoming parade.

Organized by Loper Programming and Activities Council, the parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Kearney. This year’s theme is “Searching for Blue and Gold.”

Kearney-area businesses, nonprofits and bands are invited to join UNK student organizations for the state’s largest homecoming parade. Awards are presented to the top bands, as well as the best commercial and nonprofit entries.

To reserve a spot in the parade lineup, visit unk.edu/homecoming and complete the online form. There is no cost. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 7.

For more information, contact Tim Danube at 308-865-8523 or [email protected].

UNK’s homecoming celebration begins Oct. 4 and continues through Oct. 9.