UNK Celebrating Homecoming Week; Parade on Saturday

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is celebrating homecoming this week with a variety of campus and community events.

The theme for this year’s festivities is “Searching for Blue and Gold.” Homecoming activities began Monday (Oct. 4) and continue through Sunday (Oct. 10).

A UNK and community tradition, the homecoming parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney. The route begins at the Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., and progresses south on Central Avenue, west on Railroad Street, north on Third Avenue, west on 21st Street, south on Eighth Avenue and west on 20th Street before ending at Ninth Avenue near Pioneer Park.

There’s still time for businesses, nonprofits, school bands and UNK student organizations to join the parade. The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Thursday. To register, visit unk.edu/homecoming and complete the online form. There is no cost.

For more information, contact Tim Danube at 308-865-8523 or [email protected].

Another popular event, the state’s largest lip-sync contest, is 7 p.m. Thursday at the Health and Sports Center. The public is invited to watch UNK student groups perform their choreographed dances during this entertaining competition. The homecoming king and queen are crowned immediately after the event.

Eight finalists for UNK homecoming royalty will be announced 5 p.m. Monday during a pep rally at the Bell Tower on campus.

UNK fans can also cheer on the Loper athletic teams during homecoming week.

The football team faces Missouri Western State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cope Stadium, with pregame activities beginning at noon in the parking lot. The UNK Alumni Association is hosting its annual “Brews and Brats Tailgate” in Loperville, and Loper Fan Fest features live music and other activities.

Homecoming royalty, UNK Athletic Hall of Fame inductees and the Outstanding Loper Family of the Year are recognized during the game, and the UNK Sapphires Dance Team and Pride of the Plains Marching Band perform.

The UNK soccer team hosts Northwest Missouri State at 2 p.m. Friday and Missouri Western State at 1 p.m. Sunday at Cope Stadium, and the swim team’s Blue/White Scrimmage is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at Kearney High School.

Other homecoming activities include the Distinguished Alumni Awards Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room and the One Room, One Teacher induction ceremony at 3:30 p.m. that day in the College of Education building. The Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet and induction ceremony is 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Ponderosa Room.

UNK HOMECOMING SCHEDULE

Monday, Oct. 4

5 p.m. – Pep rally, lawn display competition and royalty finalists announced (Bell Tower)

Tuesday, Oct. 5

5:30 p.m. – Adventure Race (Bell Tower)

Wednesday, Oct. 6

5 p.m. – Loper Feud (Nebraskan Student Union, Ponderosa Room)

7:30 p.m. – University Theatre at Kearney presents “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” (Miriam Drake Theatre)

Thursday, Oct. 7

5:30 p.m. – Kearney Quarterly After Hours (Discovery Hall)

7 p.m. – Lip-sync contest and royalty crowning (Health and Sports Center)

7:30 p.m. – University Theatre at Kearney presents “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” (Miriam Drake Theatre)

Friday, Oct. 8

11:30 a.m. – Distinguished Alumni Awards Luncheon (Nebraskan Student Union, Ponderosa Room)

2 p.m. – UNK Soccer vs. Northwest Missouri State (Cope Stadium)

2:30 p.m. – Chemistry Department’s Don Fox Memorial Lecture (Copeland Hall 131)

3:30 p.m. – One Room, One Teacher Induction Ceremony (College of Education Atrium)

5 p.m. – Canned Food Build (Nebraskan Student Union courtyard)

5:30 p.m. – Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet (Nebraskan Student Union, Ponderosa Room)

7:30 p.m. – University Theatre at Kearney presents “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” (Miriam Drake Theatre)

Saturday, Oct. 9

8 a.m. – UNK Swimming Blue/White Scrimmage (Kearney High School)

10 a.m. – Homecoming Parade (Downtown Kearney)

Noon – Loper Alumni Brews and Brats Tailgate at Loperville (Cope Stadium)

2 p.m. – UNK Football vs. Missouri Western State (Cope Stadium)

7:30 p.m. – University Theatre at Kearney presents “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” (Miriam Drake Theatre)

Sunday, Oct. 10

1 p.m. – UNK Soccer vs. Missouri Western State (Cope Stadium)

2 p.m. – University Theatre at Kearney presents “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” (Miriam Drake Theatre)