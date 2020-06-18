UNK Employees to Resume Working on Campus July 1

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is taking the next step to transition employees from working remotely to working on campus.

Employees should resume working from their on-campus locations beginning July 1. Individuals should consult with their supervisors if they need to continue working remotely at this stage.

Employees who anticipate needing to work remotely after August 15 will be asked to complete a more formal process. This will be communicated in the near future.

Beginning July 1, UNK will allow faculty and staff to return to their offices, classrooms and buildings. UNK plans to safely resume in-person teaching and learning in fall 2020. The first day of classes is Aug. 24.

UNK began lifting its campus closure on May 18, with limited numbers of employees slowly returning to campus since.

As UNK begins allowing more people on campus, buildings will remain locked.

UNK will operate under these central guidelines beginning July 1:

People returning to campus should maintain physical distancing and wear masks when interacting with others. Employees and students working alone in their offices, labs or rooms do not need to wear a mask. Masks should be worn if others are within six feet and when going into a public or common area. Visitors are expected to wear a mask for their entire visit.

There should be no gatherings on campus of more than 8 people or 50 percent of a space’s capacity.

Efforts should be made to conduct meetings remotely.

University-sponsored domestic and international travel continues to be prohibited through Aug. 21.

Individuals who have been diagnosed or have COVID-19, show symptoms or have been in contact with a person with COVID-19 should not come to campus until medically cleared. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, dry cough, as well as lost sense of smell and taste. Medical clearance should come from UNK Student Health at 308.865.8218.

Unit leaders should continue to allow flexible scheduling for employees to work remotely as appropriate. Supervisors are also expected to continue to keep the density of individuals in a workplace to the minimum necessary.