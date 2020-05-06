UNK Seeking Donations for Food Bank on Friday

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s food bank, the Big Blue Cupboard, is running low and the university is doing a donation drive on Friday to try and refill it. Just before the campus moved classes and work remotely, the UNK Big Blue Cupboard had just begun its spring food and essential needs drive. The drive was cut short, and what went from an inventory of over 900 items has quickly dwindled with students’ high demands for support.

They are asking people to drop off any perishable, non-perishable foods, or personal hygiene products at one of four locations on Friday between 8 and noon. They will be accepting donations in the Hy-Vee parking lot, Five Points Bank in Kearney, Cunningham’s On the Bricks, and on the east side of the UNK Health and Sports Center.

For a non contact residential pick up you can contact UNK Athletics at 308-865-8330, leave your donation on the front porch, and athletic personnel will pick-up between 8am-12pm on Friday. The Big Blue Cupboards’ mission is to serve UNK students and employees suffering from food insecurity to ensure no student’s efforts to obtain a higher education are hindered by hunger.