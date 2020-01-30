USMCA Signed by President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. – The United States, Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement was signed into law by President Trump, making it official and prominent Nebraska politicians are reacting to the signing.

Representative Adrian Smith said that the signing of USMCA is a major win for the United States. And that after more than 25 years, NAFTA needed to be modernized for the 21st century while ensuring its continued successes for Nebraska agriculture.

Senator Ben Sasse says that the USMCA being signed into law is great news for Nebraska.

Our farmers and ranchers deserve the certainty, this trade deal provides it. And our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, are getting something great too, which is knowing that they get to buy from the very best America has to offer, and that is Nebraska ag production. We worked hard to get this deal across the finish line and the President and his team, obviously, deserve a ton of credit for finally getting this done. It’s a big day for Nebraska.

Senator Deb Fischer also reacted to the news saying that it was a privilege to represent Nebraska at the White House as President Trump signed this historic trade agreement. And she thanked the farmers, ranchers, and manufacturers of Nebraska for helping in getting this deal done.