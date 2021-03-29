Vehicle/Pedestrian Fatality Accident in Kearney Over the Weekend

Press Release | March 29, 2021

KEARNEY – At approximately 10:41 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 officers of the Kearney Police  Department, Good Samaritan EMS, and Kearney Fire Department were dispatched to a  Vehicle/Pedestrian accident in the 900 block of East 44th Street. Two adult females were  walking in the area, prior to being struck by a silver 2015 GMC Sierra K2500 pickup. A 59- 

year-old female was found to be deceased upon officer’s arrival. A 19-year-old female was  transported to a local hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. 

The deceased 59-year-old female has been identified as Veronica L. Powell, of Kearney. 19- year-old Eleanor K. Powell, also of Kearney sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both  females were walking east bound in the area of the 900 block of east 44th street prior to being  struck by the vehicle. The lone occupant and driver of the vehicle has been identified as 43- year-old John W. Paul, of Kearney.  

This remains under investigation by the Kearney Police Department and the Kearney / Buffalo  County Fatality Accident Investigation Team (F.A.I.T.). Once the investigation is complete, the  case will be referred to the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

Share this Story: