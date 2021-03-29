Vehicle/Pedestrian Fatality Accident in Kearney Over the Weekend

KEARNEY – At approximately 10:41 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 officers of the Kearney Police Department, Good Samaritan EMS, and Kearney Fire Department were dispatched to a Vehicle/Pedestrian accident in the 900 block of East 44th Street. Two adult females were walking in the area, prior to being struck by a silver 2015 GMC Sierra K2500 pickup. A 59-

year-old female was found to be deceased upon officer’s arrival. A 19-year-old female was transported to a local hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

The deceased 59-year-old female has been identified as Veronica L. Powell, of Kearney. 19- year-old Eleanor K. Powell, also of Kearney sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both females were walking east bound in the area of the 900 block of east 44th street prior to being struck by the vehicle. The lone occupant and driver of the vehicle has been identified as 43- year-old John W. Paul, of Kearney.

This remains under investigation by the Kearney Police Department and the Kearney / Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team (F.A.I.T.). Once the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.