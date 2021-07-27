Volunteers Needed for Mid South Regional American Legion Baseball Tournament

HASTINGS – The American Legion Mid South 2021 Regional Tournament will be happening August 4th through the 8th at Duncan Field and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce is saying they are in need of volunteers for the event. They are asking if anyone has a few hours during those days that it would be very helpful to have as many volunteers as possible. They start at 8am and go until 10pm on Wednesday and Thursday, on Friday they start at 11am, and Saturday they start at 2pm. Mikki Shafer, the President of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, says there are a lot of different volunteer opportunities.

It would be in the admissions area or, if they would like, there’s also concessions available. For the younger kids, I think we have batboy as well. There’s just a bunch of volunteer opportunities. If you enjoy baseball and want to come watch the game. Anyone who volunteers is able to stay and watch the rest of the games the day they volunteer as well.

People can volunteer by calling the chamber office at 402-461-8400. They will even take volunteers at the last minute because Shafer says they are busy everyday and can always use more volunteers.