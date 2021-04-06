Walk to End Alzheimer’s Will Return to In Person Event and Registration is Open Now

NEBRASKA – The Alzheimer’s Association will return to doing the Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in person this year after only being able to do them virtually last year. Registration is also open now at ALZ.org/Walk.

Cassie Larreau-Bailey, the Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, says that the Walks to End Alzheimer’s is their largest fundraising event in the year.

It funds most of our mission. The things that we focus on are research, of course. Looking to find those treatments for families that are currently facing a dementia diagnosis. And ultimately what is going to cure this disease? Other things it funds are education. So when we look at how do we support our families who are currently in the trenches. We have right now, because of COVID, virtual educations that are happening online and those are all free.

This also helps fund their help line that is available 24/7 where they connect caregivers and Alzheimer’s patients with a licensed clinician or a masters level social worker. The number for that help line is 1-800-272-3900.

The money they get from the Walks also help fund their advocacy for public policy that positively impacts Alzheimer’s research and care.