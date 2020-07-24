Walk to End Alzheimer’s Will Look Differently This Year for Tri Cities

HASTINGS – The Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Tri Cities will look differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will be doing both online and in person events, although they are encouraging people to participate virtually.

They will still have the Promise Garden Ceremony that will be posted online and on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app. Then after that they are encouraging people to put on purple and walk around their neighborhood. Cassie Bailey, the walk manager, says that fundraising is still an important aspect of the walks.

We’re encouraging people to, of course, do so safely. And to think about how they might do things a little bit differently. And I know a lot of people are doing things that are a little bit easier. Online, whether it be Facebook Live or whatever platform they might use. But you know, an online concert or a cooking show and inviting friends and family to donate.

They can work with people who want to do fundraisers but are having trouble doing one due to the pandemic. People can drive by to check out the promise gardens in the Tri Cities on the days of the walks.

The Grand Island walk will be September 13, Kearney will be September 20, and Hastings on October 4. More information can be found at ALZ.org.