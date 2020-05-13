Webinar Thursday for Farmers and Ranchers Interested in Applying for Direct Payments Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

NEBRASKA – The United States Department of Agriculture announced that the Agricultural Marketing Service and Farm Service Agency will be hosting a webinar on Thursday at noon for farmers, ranchers, and other producers that are interested in applying for direct payments through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. It will be an opportunity for producers to learn about the application process and required documentation prior to the official start of the sign up. You can register for the webinar by going to this link.

Please note that additional details of CFAP have yet to be released and will likely not be available prior to the webinar. It is anticipated the proposal should clear OMB by the end of the week, and hope to have additional information by early next week at the latest. That said, USDA is hosting this webinar to share what information is needed to apply for direct payments through CFAP, once the application period begins. Producers who are new to participating in FSA programs are especially encouraged to join the webinar.

A recording of the webinar, the answers to its questions, and other CFAP information can be found at www.farmers.gov/CFAP.