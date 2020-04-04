Webster County Coronanvirus Case Confirmed Negative

HASTINGS – The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) was contacted Saturday and informed that the COVID-19 test result received by SHDHD for the Webster County man in his 60s, was reported incorrectly to SHDHD and that the test result was actually negative, not positive. This means that Webster County case count is still zero (0) and that the SHDHD case count total is eight (8).

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services notified SHDHD of the administrative error this morning. SHDHD immediately notified the facility where the man was in isolation.

This is good news for the individual and his close contacts. It is also good news for the facility, which had been working hard for weeks and following guidelines carefully to assure that their residents and staff are protected. They are continuing their high-level practices and are looking for additional measures they might take to further reduce any possibility of exposures.

SHDHD continues to encourage social distancing and prevention practices, as five of the eight SHDHD cases were exposed through community spread. Community spread is when the source of the exposure is unknown – and this can happen easily when the majority of COVID-19 illness is mild to moderate, with few symptoms. Because of this, we can unknowingly be infected and unintentionally pass the virus to our family, friends, co-workers and others. We encourage everyone to do their part to protect those who are most vulnerable and to help keep the cases numbers low in our counties.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a state directed health measure for South Heartland counties (Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster) on March 31, 2020 to help assure social distancing and reduce in-person contact. These measures will be in effect at least until May 11.