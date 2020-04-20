Statewide Weekend Coronavirus Update

NEBRASKA – Over the weekend, The Central District Health Department reported two new coronavirus related deaths in the district. The total number of deaths in the district is now at eight. There are a total of 494 cases in the district with seven in Merrick County, 19 in Hamilton County, and 468 in Hall County.

The South Heartland District Health Department also reported the first coronavirus related death in the district. A woman in her 80s from Adams county who had been hospitalized with underlying health conditions. There are a total of 105 cases in the district with two in Webster county, five in Clay county, and 98 in Adams county.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting a total of 111 cases in their district. The new cases include ten Dawson County residents, two Buffalo County residents, one Kearney County resident, and one member of Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home.

There are now 28 deaths in the state and 1,474 total cases.