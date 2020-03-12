Whooper and Hoopers basketball tournament cancelled amid Coronavirus warnings

The 2020 Whoopers and Hoopers basketball tournament has been canceled due to public health concerns with the COVID-19 Coronavirus. The annual tournament is is put on by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce as an fun event to bring visitors and tourism dollars to the Hastings area.

But in light of public health warnings against crowds, Chamber President Mikki Shafer said in a news release the decision to cancel was best.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and our community is our top priority. A refund of team registration fees will be given to all those who have already paid. This is an unprecedented event; the Board of Directors and staff understand the hardship that this may cause to the local businesses. We feel the safety of the community should always come first.”

The tournament was to run next weekend, March 20-22nd and use school gymnasiums around the area.

Many other basketball tournaments, including NCAA March Madness, NAIA National Championships, BIG 10, Nebraska State Boys Basketball, have restricted fan access or cancelled altogether to