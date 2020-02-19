Whoopers and Hoopers a Little More Than a Month Away; Volunteers Needed

HASTINGS – The 39th Annual Whoopers and Hoopers Basketball Tournament is a little more than a month away and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce needs volunteers for the event.

It will happen March 20, 21, and 22. Nichole Rundle, with the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, says they need a lot of help.

Three hour shifts with gym managers, taking admissions. So those are what we need help with right now. We have 11 gyms to fill so about 250 volunteers is what we need.

Gym managers will get the team’s rosters and waivers signed before each game, call in the score of each game, and make sure that all games are started on time. Ticket takers will collect admissions and sell wristbands.

Being a volunteer gets you a pass to all the games, the three point contest, and the player’s party on Saturday evening. If you want to volunteer you can call the chamber at 402-461-8400 for more information.