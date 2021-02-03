Winter Weather Advisory Begins at Midnight for Much of South Central Nebraska

HASTINGS – The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that begins at Midnight tonight and will continue until 10am tomorrow morning. They are expecting mixed precipitation with it starting out as rain, then mixing with freezing rain and sleet before becoming snow.

The total snow accumulation will be up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds will gust as high as 40 miles per hour. They are expecting this storm to affect portions of Central, East Central, and South Central Nebraska.

They say to plan for slippery road conditions tomorrow morning and wet outdoor surfaces from rain may result in a flash freeze and very slick conditions as temperatures drop below freezing. There may also be areas of blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility.