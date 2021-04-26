Work Begins on Inclusive Playground at Crosier Park

HASTINGS – The first phase of a construction project to build an inclusive playground is underway at Crosier Park. Work started last week with minor sawing of the pavement on 13th Street between Pine and Academy Avenues. More work will continue in the coming weeks, with curb removal and grading starting this week.

The work will cause a temporary lane closure on the north lane of 13th Street from Academy to Pine Avenue, and the east lane of Pine Avenue from 13th Street to approximately 300 feet north. Cones will be in place to direct the flow of traffic in the area. More closures will be necessary as construction progresses, and more details will be released as needed.

The City of Hastings Parks and Recreation Department and the Hastings Community Foundation announced a coordinated effort to build an inclusive playground at Crosier Park back in October. The inclusive playground will provide a sensory-rich environment that enables children of all abilities to engage physically and socially in a supportive environment. It will include slides, swings, climbing features, interactive spinners and roller tables, accessible ramps and interactive music features. The playground will be ideal for children ages 0-12.

The construction marks the start of Phase 1 of the project, which includes the parking and playground. Phase 2, which includes the restrooms and shelter, is expected to break ground in the spring of 2022. The entire project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.