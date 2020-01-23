YWCA Needs Donations for Gowns for Good

HASTINGS – The YWCA of Adams County needs donations of gowns and dresses for prom and homecoming for their upcoming Gowns for Good sale.

If you wish to donate a dress or gown to the YWCA you can bring them to YWCA of Adams County which is located at 2525 West Second Street. Carissa Uhrmacher, the career services coordinator at the YWCA, says they are open to receive dresses Mondays through Fridays from 9am to 4pm.

We do ask that they are gently worn. So they’re not torn or have stains and different things on them. We ask for recent dresses. We don’t really want the bridesmaids dresses from a couple decades ago. We want something that girls are really looking for that they will wear in these times. And some of these dresses people wear only a few hours. So they’re very clean and you haven’t really done any damage with them so it’s the perfect opportunity for someone else to get wear out of that dress.

They will be selling the dresses for a flat price of 30 dollars. They collect donated dresses up until the start of the sale which begins on Valentines Day. The sale will run from February 14-17 and the 22nd and 23rd. And they’ll do another sale on March 8th and 15th. The times for all of those days will be from 1 to 4.

The money they receive from the sale goes to their after school and dance programs but they mainly do this to offer an affordable dress or gown for homecoming and prom.