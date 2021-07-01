YWCA of Adams County Fourth of July Parade Happening on Sunday

HASTINGS – The YWCA of Adams County will be doing their Fourth of July Parade on Sunday after not being able to do one last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will start at the Fischer Fountain and they will have yard games from 10:30 to 12:00 then the parade will start at 12:00 after the National Anthem. It’s free and open to the public.

Mackenzie Waltemath, of the YWCA, says that this event is geared towards children.

The idea behind it is that little kids might not be able to stay up super late to see the fireworks. So this is something fun that they can do during the day. This is just something fun that we like to put on too as well.

The yard games will also have prizes and Waltemath says that everyone at the YWCA is excited to be back after not being able to do one last year.